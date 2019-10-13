Christian Alexander (Ciupa) Busch

Christian Alexander (Ciupa) Busch, age 17, of Portage, passed away on Tuesday, October 8, 2019.

He is survived by his mother, Leeanne Ciupa; sister, Katelyn Ciupa; brother, Dillan Mitchell; maternal grandparents: Elizabeth (Thomas) Doell, Mike (Marsha) Ciupa; paternal grandparents, Lou (Chris) Busch; dearest aunts, uncles, cousins, and many friends.

Christian was a Senior at Portage High School. He enjoyed fishing with his grandparents and spending time with his family and friends. Christian loved playing hockey and video games. He is loved very much and will be missed dearly.

