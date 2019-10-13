Christian Alexander (Ciupa) Busch

Guest Book
  • "We love you Busch, we'll all meet again someday. We'll..."
    - Ashley Kmetz
Service Information
PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE - Portage
2700 Willowcreek Road
Portage, IN
46368
(121)-976-39800
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Obituary
Christian Alexander (Ciupa) Busch

PORTAGE, IN -

Christian Alexander (Ciupa) Busch, age 17, of Portage, passed away on Tuesday, October 8, 2019.

He is survived by his mother, Leeanne Ciupa; sister, Katelyn Ciupa; brother, Dillan Mitchell; maternal grandparents: Elizabeth (Thomas) Doell, Mike (Marsha) Ciupa; paternal grandparents, Lou (Chris) Busch; dearest aunts, uncles, cousins, and many friends.

Christian was a Senior at Portage High School. He enjoyed fishing with his grandparents and spending time with his family and friends. Christian loved playing hockey and video games. He is loved very much and will be missed dearly.

Family and friends may gather at PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE (2700 Willowcreek Rd, Portage) on Monday, October 14, 2019 from 2:00-8:00 p.m. Funeral Service will be Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. from Pruzin Brothers Chapel with Deacon Dennis Guernsey officiating. At rest Chapel Lawn Memoriam Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Christian's name may be made to VNA Phoenix Center, 501 Marquette St., Valparaiso, IN 46383, www.VNANWI.org.

Please visit www.pruzinfuneralservice.com to express online condolences and view online obituary.
Published in The Times on Oct. 13, 2019
