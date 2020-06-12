Christina L. Skinner
1981 - 2020
Christina L. Skinner

DYER, IN - Chiristina L. Skinner, 38 of Dyer, passed away suddenly on Friday, June 5, 2020 at home.

Survivors are her parents Lovena and Alvin Johnson of Dyer, one brother Scott (Vickie) Jackson of Elkhart, IN; special friend Anthony DeLeon of Dyer; special cousins Jaimee Skinner of Gary and James D. (Jessica) Skinner of Gary; two aunts Karen (Alan) Tyree of Oakland City, IN and Alice Burkmire of Bensalem, PA. Preceded in death by two aunts Sarah J. Skinner and Anna Rodriguez. Also by grandmother Gloria E. Houx.

Friends may meet with the family on Saturday, June 13, 2020 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at BURDAN FUNERAL HOME, 12901 Wicker Ave., Cedar Lake. Interment private.

Chrissy was a resident of Dyer for six years, formerly of Hammond. She was known for her beautiful smile and her love of nature, children and animals.

Chrissy was loved by many, and will be truly missed by all who knew her.

May God Grant Her Eternal Rest!



Published in The Times on Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
13
Service
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Burdan Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Burdan Funeral Home Inc
12901 Wicker Ave
Cedar Lake, IN 46303
2193745518
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 9, 2020
I'm so sorry to hear about Christina. I cherished her friendship back in high school. The one thing I remember about her the most is her kindness. She always treated everyone like they were important and was a great friend. Your family is in my prayers.
Mary Quigley
Friend
June 9, 2020
Sending prayers to the entire family. May you find peace in God's love.
Steve and Pat Parker
Friend
June 8, 2020
My beautiful niece I'll miss you I love you tell aunt Anna and Sarah I said hi love uncle mark and boys
Mark Rodriguez
Family
June 8, 2020
