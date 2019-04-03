Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Christina Lane Levin.

Christina Lane Levin (nee Maldonado)

HOBART, IN - Christina Lane Levin (nee Maldonado), age 55, of Hobart, passed away Friday, March 29, 2019, after a lengthy battle from the effects of receiving treatment for cancer. Christina and her husband spent 22 years of their marriage in Michigan where Christina worked at Meijer and managed their Starbuck's for over 17 years. She enjoyed cruising, camping, and working outside. But, most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family. Christina was preceded in death by her father, Herminio R. Maldonado.

She is survived by her loving husband of 37 years, Timothy; three children, Colette (late David) Turkowski, of Fenton, MI, Bradley (Heather) Levin, of Portage, IN, Michael (Janae) Levin of Michigan City, IN; five grandchildren; mother-Elizabeth Maldonado of Hobart; sisters, Tammy Maldonado of Portage, and Stacy Jenkins of Lima, OH; brother, Christopher Maldonado of Hobart; numerous nieces and nephews; dear friends.

Family and friends are invited to visit with Christina's family on Friday, April 5, 2019, from 2:00-8:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 701 East 7th Street, Hobart. Funeral service will be Saturday, April 6, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., at BURNS (HOBART), Fr. Lou Pasala officiating. Cremation to follow service. www.burnsfuneral.com