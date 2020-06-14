Christina Varner

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - On April 28, 2020 Christina Varner, beloved wife and mother, passed from this world to her Heavenly home. Despite the sadness felt by her family and friends left behind, we rejoice at her release from physical struggles by the eternal healing of our Heavenly Father.

Although nearly a life-long resident of Chesterton, Christina was born to Roger and Bette Prange on July 9, 1944, in Bryan, TX, where her father served in the Air Force. For many years, her primary job was that of homemaker to her husband of 55 years, Brian, and their three children, Lisa Varner Kelley, Grayden Varner, and Honor Varner Emmet.

Her greatest joy came from spending time with family, including her six grandchildren, Reagan Kelley Burress, Paige, Riley, and Piper Kelley, and Norah and Tadhg Varner. She loved to travel, whether cruising in the Caribbean, or visiting far-reaching relatives in Ireland; nurture plants of any kind; and consume books at an amazing rate. She made friends easily because she was caring and loyal.

Always humble and soft-spoken, she may have never understood how deeply felt and greatly appreciated were her influence of non-judgmental kindness and quiet support. Her sense of kindness extended to both humans and animals, as her lifetime tribe of pets who greeted her at the Rainbow Bridge would attest.

At heart, she was a loving, nurturing, and gracious caregiver, to her family; friends; pets; the deer, coyotes, and foxes who called her East Oak Hill Road backyard their home; and the indoor and outdoor plants fortunate to be under the influence of her prodigious green thumb.

Her legacy will be carried on by her husband, children, and grandchildren who loved her profoundly and miss her tremendously.