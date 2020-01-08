Christine Ann Faron-Achor, DDS

CHESTERTON, IN - Christine Ann Faron-Achor, DDS, age 56 of Chesterton, IN passed away on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. She was born on May 21, 1963 in Chicago, IL to Eugene and Hedy (Drop) Faron who preceded her in death.

Christine is survived by her husband, John Achor; son, John Achor, Jr.; daughter, Nicole Achor; brother, Eugene (Debbie) Faron II; and many extended family and close friends.

On a high school vocational trip to a local dentist's office, Christine found her calling, passion, and life's work. Following this path, she graduated from IU School of Dentistry in 1988, afterwards working in private practice and becoming the proud owner of Duneland Dental Group in Chesterton. She loved the art of dentistry and treated her patients like family, taking the time to get to know each patient and doing everything she could to make each person feel like a member of her team's family. She enjoyed giving back to the community, participating in Shop With a Cop, Donated Dental, and proudly operating the Dental Care for Veterans event for four years, bringing in practitioners from across Northwest Indiana to donate free dental services for veterans.

Christine loved the outdoors-jogging, hiking, gardening, and taking walks along the beach. Above all, she loved her family, her patients, her staff, her community, and her dogs.

Funeral Ceremony will be held on Friday, January 10, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. at EDMONDS & EVANS FUNERAL HOME, 517 Broadway, Chesterton, IN 46304 with Fr. John Barasinski officiating. Visitation will be held on Friday, January 10, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. until the time of service at 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Rush Cancer Center, Office of Philanthropy, Rush University Medical Center, 1201 W. Harrison Street, Suite 300, Chicago, IL 60607, or to VNA Hospice, 501 Marquette Street, Valparaiso, IN 46383. To leave online condolences to the family please visit www.ee-fh.com.