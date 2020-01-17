Christine Banks

GRIFFITH, IN -

Christine passed away on January 14, 2020 at the age of 58 years old. She is survived by her loving daughter Heather (Jake) Schoon and two granddaughters, Sophia and Emily. Christine was expected to welcome her first grandson in June. Christine played many roles throughout her life, but her favorite title was "grandma". She is also survived by her parents Sandra (Robert) Marcum, sisters Carrie (Michael) Curatolo, Carol (Claude) Webb-Overstreet, Sherry (Dan) Reeves, brother Matthew (Lori) Marcum and many nieces and nephews. With a quiet kindness, Christine was loved by all who had the chance to know her. Christine loved trying new recipes and was often seen wearing clothes sporting her favorite Chicago Cubs.

Friends are invited to visit with the family Monday, January 20, 2020 at HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER, 8941 Kleinman Rd. (one block south of Ridge Rd) Highland, IN, 46322 from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm.

For additional information, please contact HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER KONNIE KUIPER-KEVIN NORDYKE by calling us at 219-838-0800 or visiting us at www.hillsidefhcares.com.