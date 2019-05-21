Christine Biddings

EAST CHICAGO, IN - Chirstine Biddings age 89, of East Chicago, passed away Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at St. Catherine Hospital.

Survivors: four children, William Lipscomb, Evelyn L. Goins, Dardanella Biddings, Sandra D. Rias; 11 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Gina Biddings; four sisters-in-law; one brother-in-law; many nieces and nephews and a host of relatives and friends.

Preceded in death by husband, Carl Biddings, Sr.; son, Carl Biddings, Jr.; parents, twelve brothers and sisters; son-in-law, Major Rias.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Greater First Baptist Church, 4862 Olcott Street, East Chicago. Bishop Tavis L. Grant, II, officiating. Interment Fern Oaks Cemetery, Griffith. Visitation will be held Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at Greater First Baptist Church from 10:00-11:00 a.m. prior to the funeral service.

Mrs. Biddings retired from St. Catherine Hospital after 35 years of employment.

HINTON & WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME is honored to be of service to the Biddings family during their time of loss.