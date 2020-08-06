1/
Christine Louise Quinn
1963 - 2020
Christine Louise Quinn

VALPARAISO, IN - Christine Louise Quinn, 57 of Valparaiso, passed away Tuesday, August 4, 2020. She was born April 30, 1963 in Big Rapids, MI, the daughter of William Robert and Violet Mary (Stager) Buss. On August 15, 1992, in Pentwater, MI she married James Quinn, who preceded her in death September 3, 2018. Christine was a U.S. Air Force Veteran and was a director with the U.S. Labor Department.

Surviving are her parents William and Violet Buss of Ludington, MI; four step children Erin Newman of Pennsylvania and Brett (Jessica) Quinn of Massachusetts, step grandchildren, a brother Robert (Jodie) Buss of Shelby, MI, sisters, Michelle (Robert) Madsen of Ludington, MI and JohAnne (Timothy) Davey of Ludington, MI, and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

There will be no services at this time. BARTHOLOMEW FUNERAL HOME in charge of arrangements. wwwbartholomewnewhard.com



Published in The Times on Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bartholomew Funeral Home - Valparaiso
102 E. Monroe St.
Valparaiso, IN 46383
219-462-4102
