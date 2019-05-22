Christine M. Jett (nee Gass)

HIGHLAND, IN - Christine M. Jett (nee Gass) age 86, of Highland, formerly Hammond, went to eternal rest on Sunday, May 19, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Christine is survived by her children, Reda (Jim) Fortenbury of Hessville, Connie (Emil) Bergner of Portage and Clinton (Tami) Jett of Demotte; grandchildren, Eric (Angela), Kyle, Carey (Tom), Ryan, Nolan, Casey (Tonya), Heather (Johnathan), Nathan, Braxton; great grandchildren, Noah, Ethan, Caleb, Allison, Savannah, Amila, Weston, and expecting baby girl; sister in law, Joanna (late, Charles) Jett; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Walter; brothers, Arthur (late, Marilyn) Gass and Paul (late, Kathy) Gass; and sister, Elizabeth (late, Frank) Freemen.

A Funeral Service Celebrating Christine's Life will be held on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Church of God A Prophecy "Abundant Life Community Church", 6808 Missouri, Hammond, IN with Rev. Michael White officiating. She will lie in state at the church from 10:30 AM until time of service and be laid to rest directly after at Memory Lane Cemetery in Schererville, IN. A visitation will be held on Friday, May 24, 2019 at SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 14 Kennedy Ave., Schererville, IN from 3:00-8:00 PM.

Christine enjoyed sewing, crocheting and playing games. She will be missed for her warm smile and laugh. In lieu of flowers donations to the church would be appreciated. solanpruzinfuneralhome.com