Christine Rzonca (nee Klapkowski)

HAMMOND, IN - Christine Rzonca (nee Klapkowski) age 68, of Hammond, IN passed away on Wednesday, August 28, 2019. She is survived by her two sons, Raymond P. Rzonca, and Brian D. Rzonca; two granddaughters, Elizabeth and Sophia Rzonca; two sisters, Kathy (Bob) Dalby, and Marilee Shore; several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Preceded in death by her husband Donald "Ozzie" Rzonca.

Funeral service Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at 7:30 p.m. at the ANTHONY & DZIADOWICZ FUNERAL HOME, 4404 Cameron Avenue, Hammond (5 blocks W. of Calumet, 1 block N. of Gostlin), with Rev. Mark Kurowski officiating. Visitation on Tuesday from 3:00-8:00 p.m. at the funeral home, with a cremation to follow.

Christine was a lifelong Hammond resident. She was a retired employee of the School City of Hammond, and a graduate of Hammond Technical High School. Chris enjoyed watching movies and reading.