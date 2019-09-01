Christine (Klapkowski) Rzonca

Service Information
Anthony & Dziadowicz Funeral Home
4404 Cameron Ave
Hammond, IN
46327
(219)-931-2800
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
7:30 PM
Obituary
Christine Rzonca (nee Klapkowski)

HAMMOND, IN - Christine Rzonca (nee Klapkowski) age 68, of Hammond, IN passed away on Wednesday, August 28, 2019. She is survived by her two sons, Raymond P. Rzonca, and Brian D. Rzonca; two granddaughters, Elizabeth and Sophia Rzonca; two sisters, Kathy (Bob) Dalby, and Marilee Shore; several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Preceded in death by her husband Donald "Ozzie" Rzonca.

Funeral service Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at 7:30 p.m. at the ANTHONY & DZIADOWICZ FUNERAL HOME, 4404 Cameron Avenue, Hammond (5 blocks W. of Calumet, 1 block N. of Gostlin), with Rev. Mark Kurowski officiating. Visitation on Tuesday from 3:00-8:00 p.m. at the funeral home, with a cremation to follow.

Christine was a lifelong Hammond resident. She was a retired employee of the School City of Hammond, and a graduate of Hammond Technical High School. Chris enjoyed watching movies and reading.
Published in The Times on Sept. 1, 2019
