Christine "Chris" Savarese

VALPARAISO, IN - Christine "Chris" Savarese, age 74 of Valparaiso, IN, passed away Friday, July 12, 2019.

Survived by her daughter, Tracy (James) Rue; grandson, Collin Dujmovich; significant other, Robert Luckiewicz, Sr. and his sons, James, Joseph and Robert Jr. Luckiewicz; six grandchildren; siblings: Norman (Brenda) Obrecht, sister-in-law Elizabeth (Gregory) Obrecht, Mary (Darnell) O'Neal, Constance (Robert) Varian, John (Monisha) Obrecht; step-mother Veronika Mancusso Obrecht; step-siblings: Veronica (Gene) Davis, Christina Mancusso, Louis (Michelle) Mancusso; her cousins in Germany, Brigitte and Gunter Engel; many loving nieces and nephews; and her close best friend Angie Millie. She is preceded in death by her parents Kenneth and Vera Obrecht and her two brothers Gregory and Kenneth Obrecht.

Chris was a former General Manager and retired from the Merrillville Conservancy District with many years of service. She was a former server at Round the Clock in Merrillville. Chris had a great memory and was known for being a great storyteller. She also loved gardening, animals, cooking, and simply making people happy.

Private services were held for the family and arranged by PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE of Merrillville.

