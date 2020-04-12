Christopher Kalmas

  • "I knew Chris from Hammond, having lived there many years..."
    - Yolanda Tamez
  • "Chris,you will be missed so much,always a shining light in..."
    - Cindy Fasnacht
  • "Always will love you brother!"
    - John Horvath
  • "How Happy.... How Sad , , so many fun silly memories...."
    - Marie
  • "Great guy, great musician. Met Chris a few years back when..."
    - Gary S.
Anthony & Dziadowicz Funeral Home
4404 Cameron Ave
Hammond, IN
46327
(219)-931-2800
Christopher "Chris" Kalmas

HAMMOND, IN -

Christopher "Chris" Kalmas, age 62, of Hammond, passed away on Monday, April 6, 2020, at his residence, following a brief battle with lung cancer. He is survived by his brother, Michael (Shelly) Kalmas; nephew, Cameron Kalmas; loving friend for life, Bonnie Luttrell, and her daughter, Kristen Campos; and numerous extended family and many close friends. He is preceded in death by his father, William Kalmas; and his mother, Dolores "Dee" (late Rod) Challman.

A private cremation service was held, and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Chris was a lifelong Hammond resident. He was a graduate of St. Casimir Grade School, Class of 1971, and George Rogers Clark High School, Class of 1975, where he starred in basketball. After high school, he followed his lifelong passion for music that continued throughout his entire life with various bands and musicians, achieving great success. He was a proud uncle to Cameron, and would do anything he could to participate in Cameron's activities. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Arrangement by the ANTHONY & DZIADOWICZ FUNERAL HOME, Hammond, IN. 219-931-2800.
Published in The Times on Apr. 12, 2020
