PORTAGE, IN - Christopher L. Bartolac, age 60, of Portage, passed away Sunday, May 12, 2019. He was born September 2, 1958 in East Chicago, IN to Rudolph and Julia (Gray) Bartolac. Chris graduated from Calumet High School and made his career as a Crane Operator with US Steel. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and spending time with his family. Chris was a loving father to his children, who will miss him dearly. He will be remembered as a hardworking man, with a big heart.

Chris is survived by his children: Ashley (Justin) Fogarty of Crown Point, Kyle Bartolac of Portage; sisters: Eileen Bartolac, Nancy Wulff, Linda Phelps, Vera (Bob) Lippie; former brother-in-law, Mike Phelps; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, and a brother-in-law, Jimmy Wulff.

Following cremation, private family services were held. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to . MOELLER FUNERAL HOME handling arrangements.