Christopher Michael Fierek "Chris" / "Topher"

LAS VEGAS, NV - With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Christopher Michael Fierek, age 45, of Las Vegas, NV, on Sunday, September 27, 2020 after a short battle with cancer. The love of his life, Heather Thomas of Carmel, CA, was by his side.

He is survived by his parents, Constance and G. Thomas Fierek, Sr., of Munster, IN; big sister, Monica (Mark) Decker of Dyer, IN, and brother Thomas (Lisa) Fierek, Jr. of Lowell, IN; uncle, James Fierek, Sr. of Sun City, AZ; many cousins, extended family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Stella (Crotty) and Benjamin Fierek of Grand Rapids, MN; aunt, Lucille (John) Allen, of Lake Forest, IL; aunt, Irene Fierek of Sun City, AZ; and uncle, William (Janet) Fierek, of Duluth, MN.

Christopher graduated from Munster High School in 1993 and earned his Bachelor's degree in Marketing from Purdue University, class of 1997. Christopher had worked for Bosch, Directed, and in recent years CV Distribution as director of marketing and sales. His passions were anything VW & Audi, customizing cars, live music, going to the beach, and living life to its fullest. Chris loved being with friends and family and spending time at industry trade shows such as CES and SEMA. His kindness, charisma, and abundantly caring way was welcomed and cherished by all who knew him.

Christopher's final wish was for his ashes to be scattered in the ocean, the place that brought him the most peace. Due to COVID, there will not be a service at this time. A memorial may be planned at a future date.

In lieu of flowers, contributions to The Muscular Dystrophy Association at mda.org in his memory would be appreciated.