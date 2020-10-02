1/1
Christopher Michael "Chris / Topher" Fierek
Christopher Michael Fierek "Chris" / "Topher"

LAS VEGAS, NV - With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Christopher Michael Fierek, age 45, of Las Vegas, NV, on Sunday, September 27, 2020 after a short battle with cancer. The love of his life, Heather Thomas of Carmel, CA, was by his side.

He is survived by his parents, Constance and G. Thomas Fierek, Sr., of Munster, IN; big sister, Monica (Mark) Decker of Dyer, IN, and brother Thomas (Lisa) Fierek, Jr. of Lowell, IN; uncle, James Fierek, Sr. of Sun City, AZ; many cousins, extended family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Stella (Crotty) and Benjamin Fierek of Grand Rapids, MN; aunt, Lucille (John) Allen, of Lake Forest, IL; aunt, Irene Fierek of Sun City, AZ; and uncle, William (Janet) Fierek, of Duluth, MN.

Christopher graduated from Munster High School in 1993 and earned his Bachelor's degree in Marketing from Purdue University, class of 1997. Christopher had worked for Bosch, Directed, and in recent years CV Distribution as director of marketing and sales. His passions were anything VW & Audi, customizing cars, live music, going to the beach, and living life to its fullest. Chris loved being with friends and family and spending time at industry trade shows such as CES and SEMA. His kindness, charisma, and abundantly caring way was welcomed and cherished by all who knew him.

Christopher's final wish was for his ashes to be scattered in the ocean, the place that brought him the most peace. Due to COVID, there will not be a service at this time. A memorial may be planned at a future date.

In lieu of flowers, contributions to The Muscular Dystrophy Association at mda.org in his memory would be appreciated.



Published in The Times on Oct. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
6 entries
October 1, 2020
So very shocked and sad to hear of Chris’ passing. I attended STM and MHS with him. I will remember him as nice soft spoken guy who always had a smile on his face. My deepest condolences to Chris’ family and friends. Rest In Peace ❤
Cheryl (Zubay) Grskovich
Classmate
October 1, 2020
I’m so very sorry for the immeasurable loss of your son/brother. Your family will continue to be in my prayers.
Jennifer Miga
October 1, 2020
Dear Monica and family – I was saddened to learn of the passing of your brother. Please know that you are in my thoughts and prayers. May God keep you in the palm of his hand❤
Phyllis Maruszczak
October 1, 2020
I am so truly sorry for your whole family’s loss. My love and prayers are with you all.
Sue Satoski
Friend
October 1, 2020
My deepest sympathies to you all. Chris will be remembered as a light in this world. May precious memories comfort you in the coming days.

Much love,
Cathy Osborne
October 1, 2020
We did not know Christopher, but are happy to have his sister, Monica, in our family. We know that she loved him greatly. We're so sorry for your loss.
John & Helen McFarland (sister of Mary Decker)
