1/
Christopher Patai
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Christopher's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Christopher Patai

HAMMOND, IN - Christopher Patai, 62, of Hammond, passed away on September 9, 2020.

He was a big Chicago Bears and Blackhawks fan, and had a passion for fishing and photography.

Christopher was preceded in death by his parents; Charles and Julia Patai, and brother; Chuck Patai.

He is survived by his siblings; Tim Patai, Katherine Patai, Gina (Kevin) Rushing, and Maria Patai, nieces and nephews; Derek, Darcy, Rachael, Adam, Dalell, Alia, Miriam, Leila, Lindsey and Zach.

A private family service will be conducted in Christopher's honor.

Arrangements entrusted to CROWN CREMATION.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on Sep. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
September 11, 2020
Chris was a very special person and I will miss him very much! Fly on, little wing. Mush
Mush
Friend
September 11, 2020
Chris, I’m going to miss talking to you.
Matilda
Matilda
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved