Christopher R. Watson

SCHERERVILLE, IN - Christopher R. Watson, 59, died June 22, 2019 at his home in Schererville, IN. He is survived by his partner, Nancy Richter; his mother, Shirley (Richard) Matthews; brothers, Stephen (John) and Donald (Susanna); and nephews, Ian and Kyle. He was predeceased by his father, Donald R. Watson, Sr.

Chris was a 1978 graduate of Munster High School and earned a B.S. from Indiana University Bloomington, IN. He was involved in the construction industry for many years and was an avid collector of antiques and memorabilia. No memorial service is planned.

Memorial donations in his memory may be made to WTTW.com. kishfuneralhome.net