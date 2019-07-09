Christopher Ratliff (1987 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Christopher Ratliff.
Service Information
Sheets Funeral Home
604 E Commercial Avenue
Lowell, IN
46356
(219)-696-0921
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sheets Funeral Home
604 E Commercial Avenue
Lowell, IN 46356
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Christopher Ratliff

SCHNEIDER, IN - Christopher Ratliff 32, of Schneider, IN, passed away Saturday, July 6, 2019. He is survived by his children, Dominick and his mother, Amber Wilson; Penelope, Colt, Delilah and their mother, Nicole Morfoot; mother, Julie (Jack) Brys; brother, James (Dannelle) Ratliff; grandmother, Maryanna Raby. Preceded in death by father, Randal; grandfather, James Raby.

Visitation, Tuesday, July 9, 2019 from 4:00-8:00 PM at SHEETS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 604 E. Commercial Ave, Lowell, IN. Cremation preceding services. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to his children. www.sheetsfuneral.com
Published in The Times on July 9, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Lowell, IN   219-696-0921
funeral home direction icon