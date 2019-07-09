Christopher Ratliff

SCHNEIDER, IN - Christopher Ratliff 32, of Schneider, IN, passed away Saturday, July 6, 2019. He is survived by his children, Dominick and his mother, Amber Wilson; Penelope, Colt, Delilah and their mother, Nicole Morfoot; mother, Julie (Jack) Brys; brother, James (Dannelle) Ratliff; grandmother, Maryanna Raby. Preceded in death by father, Randal; grandfather, James Raby.

Visitation, Tuesday, July 9, 2019 from 4:00-8:00 PM at SHEETS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 604 E. Commercial Ave, Lowell, IN. Cremation preceding services. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to his children. www.sheetsfuneral.com