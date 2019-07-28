Christy A. (Schnabel) Schulte

  • "My deepest condolences to Christy's family. I went to high..."
    - MARCIA (SCHULTE) DOWDY
Service Information
Geisen Funeral & Cremation Services - Merrillville
7905 Broadway
Merrillville, IN
46410
(219)-769-3322
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Geisen Funeral & Cremation Services
7905 Broadway
Merrillville, IN
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
1:00 PM
Geisen Funeral & Cremation Services
7905 Broadway
Merrillville, IN
Obituary
Christy A. Schulte (nee Schnabel)

Christy A. Schulte (nee Schnabel), age 70, of Merrillville, IN, passed away on Friday, July 26, 2019. Christy is survived by two brothers: Earl (Bertha) Schnabel of Hobart, IN and Ralph Schnabel of Downers Grove, IL; brother-in-law, Norman (Faith) Schulte of Hebron, IN; two step-daughters: Monica (Michael) Franklin of Port Charlotte, FL and Christine (Michael) McNeil of Crown Point, IN; six grandchildren: Ashley (Tim) Hall, Megan and Michael Jr. McNeil and Michael Jr., Madison and Melissa Franklin; three great-grandchildren: Justin and Raelynn Hall and Zane Jarrette; many nieces and nephews. Christy was preceded in death by her husband, James Schulte; and parents: Ralph and Ruth Schnabel.

Christy was an alumnus of Crown Point High School. She worked 32+ years at Kmart in Merrillville. Christy was a member of American Legion Auxiliary Post 430 and F.O.P. Lodge 168 Auxiliary.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at GEISEN FUNERAL & CREAMTION SERVICES, 7905 Broadway, Merrillville, IN 46410 from 2:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at Geisen Funeral Home in Merrillville, IN at 1:00 PM with Fr. Patrick Gaza officiating. Interment to follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens in Schererville, IN. Sign Christy's online guestbook visit www.GeisenFuneralHome.com-(219) 769-3322.


Published in The Times on July 28, 2019
