Christy A. Schulte (nee Schnabel)

Christy A. Schulte (nee Schnabel), age 70, of Merrillville, IN, passed away on Friday, July 26, 2019. Christy is survived by two brothers: Earl (Bertha) Schnabel of Hobart, IN and Ralph Schnabel of Downers Grove, IL; brother-in-law, Norman (Faith) Schulte of Hebron, IN; two step-daughters: Monica (Michael) Franklin of Port Charlotte, FL and Christine (Michael) McNeil of Crown Point, IN; six grandchildren: Ashley (Tim) Hall, Megan and Michael Jr. McNeil and Michael Jr., Madison and Melissa Franklin; three great-grandchildren: Justin and Raelynn Hall and Zane Jarrette; many nieces and nephews. Christy was preceded in death by her husband, James Schulte; and parents: Ralph and Ruth Schnabel.

Christy was an alumnus of Crown Point High School. She worked 32+ years at Kmart in Merrillville. Christy was a member of American Legion Auxiliary Post 430 and F.O.P. Lodge 168 Auxiliary.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at GEISEN FUNERAL & CREAMTION SERVICES, 7905 Broadway, Merrillville, IN 46410 from 2:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at Geisen Funeral Home in Merrillville, IN at 1:00 PM with Fr. Patrick Gaza officiating. Interment to follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens in Schererville, IN. Sign Christy's online guestbook visit www.GeisenFuneralHome.com-(219) 769-3322.