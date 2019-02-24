Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Christy Haws.

Christy Haws

NEW CARLISLE, IN - Christy Haws, 44, of New Carlisle, passed away Thursday, February 21, 2019. Christy was born October 13, 1974 in Merrillville, IN to Donald and the late, Patricia (Mikula) Short. Christy married John Haws who survives. She was a Prosecuting Attorney in St. Joseph County, IN. Christy is survived by her husband, John; daughters, Mya Ann Elizabeth and Autumn Louise Haws; a son, Evan Christian Haws; her father, Donald Short of Mill Creek, Indiana; three step-children, Brier, Koleton, and Marissa Haws; a brother, Tim (Denise) Short of Mill Creek, IN; mother-in-law, Renie Ornelas of Portage, IN; father-in-law, Thomas Haws of Hobart, IN; and a brother-in-law, Jerry (Cheryl) Gilles of Portage, IN.

Visitation will be 4:00-8:00 p.m. CST (Central Standard Time) Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at FRANK L. KESZEI FUNERAL HOME, ESSLING CHAPEL, 1117 Indiana Avenue, La Porte, IN.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. CST (Central Standard Time) Wednesday, February 28, 2019 at the New Carlisle Wesleyan Church, 32645 Early Road, New Carlisle, IN. Family and friends may call one hour prior to services from 10:00-11:00 a.m. at the church. Reverend Donald Bayne will officiate. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to New Carlisle Wesleyan Church. Prayers, condolences, and memories may be shared with the family at esslingfuneralhome.com.