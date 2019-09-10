Christy L. Pierce

IN LOVING MEMORY OF CHRISTY L. PIERCE ON HER FIRST ANNIVERSARY IN HEAVEN

7/20/1959 to 9/10/2018

We little knew that morning that God would call your name, in life we loved you dearly in death we do the same.

It broke our hearts to lose you you did not go alone, for part of us went with the day God called you home. You left us peaceful memories your love is still our guide, and though we can not see you you are always at our side.

Our family chain is broken and nothing seems the same but as God calls us one by one the chain will link again.

We miss you so much,

Mom, Dad, Joe, John, Jay, Chadd, Katie & Charlotte