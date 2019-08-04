Christine "Chris" Reid

MERRILLVILLE, IN - Christine "Chris" Reid age 74 of Merrillville, formerly of East Chicago, passed away Monday, July 29, 2019 at William J. Riley Memorial Residence in Munster.

Survivors: two sisters, Gwendolyn Reid-Bailey of Merrillville and Theodora (Elbert) Williams of East Chicago; one niece, Talisa (Larry) Roberts ofHouston, TX; three nephews, Dion (Paula) Marion and Dushaun (Nicole)Williams both of Houston, TX, Dr. Eric Williams of Indianapolis and a host of other relatives and friends.

Preceded in death by parents, Gussie and Johnnie Mae Reid; sister, Rosie Lee Harmon; brother, Willie J. Reid; nephew, Derrick Williams.

Funeral services will be held Monday, August 5, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at HINTON & WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME, 4859 Alexander Avenue, East Chicago, Rev. Patrick Gillis, officiating. Interment Fern Oak Cemetery, Griffith. Visitation will be held Monday, August 5, 2019 at HINTON & WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME from 10:00-11:00 a.m. prior to the funeral service.

