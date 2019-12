Chuck "Harry" Oi

MUNSTER, IN - Chuck "Harry" Oi, of Munster, passed away on December 24, 2019.

He is survived by his wife, Cindy, and daughters Linda, Sandra, Debbe (Sammy), Janet (Tom), sister Jean(Andrew), sister-in-law Jennifer, nephews James and Greg(Lauren), and grandchildren Madelyn, Katherine, Alexander, Olivia, and Edward.

Visitation at 9:30 a.m. and funeral mass at 10:30 a.m. at St. Therese Church, 218 W. Alexander, Chicago, IL.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to St. Therese Church.