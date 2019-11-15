Cindy Vadas

CEDAR LAKE, IN - Cindy Vadas 61, of Cedar Lake, IN, passed away Wednesday, November 13, 2019.

She is survived by her husband, Fred; children, Maggy (Kristapher) Osika, David Vadas; Grandchildren, Kevin, AJ, Elizabeth; siblings, Rex (Alice) Popplewell, Terry Popplewell, Sharon Drinski, Fred (Mary) Popplewell, Horn Popplewell, April (Dale) Fowler, Lou Ellen Worley, Janie Eaken, Wendy (Jeff) Denton, Brenda (David) Cooper, Mark (Marissa) Popplewell, Marj Popplewell; numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Virginia Popplewell, sisters, Susan and Goldie Popplewell.

Cremation will precede Visitation, Saturday, November 16, 2019 from 10:00AM-12:00PM with Memorial Service at 12:00PM, all at SHEETS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 604 E. Commercial Ave., Lowell, IN 46356. Burial will take place at a later date in German Methodist Cemetery. In lieu flowers contributions may be made to Bowen's Mill Christian Center or . www.sheetsfuneral.com