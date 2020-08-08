1/
Clara Dorthea Heinrich
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Clara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Clara Dorothea Heinrich

HEBRON, IN - Clara Dorothea Heinrich, 92 of Hebron, passed away Thursday, August 6, 2020. She was born March 26, 1928 in Kouts to Reinold and Frieda (Weise) Koepke. Clara was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Kouts. She worked for many years in the grocery store in Kouts and then worked for over 25 years at the Boone Grove Post Office.

On May 25, 1946 in Kouts, Clara married Edwin Heinrich who preceded her in death in 1998. She is survived by her children; Jean (Jim Gatlin) Bykerk and Ralph (Sharon) Heinrich; grandsons, Richard Ralph and Bradley Alan Heinrich; and great grandson, Xander. Clara was also preceded in death by her parents and grandson, Michael Heinrich.

Visitation will be Tuesday, August 11, 2020 from 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM at Kosanke Funeral Home 105 E. Indiana Ave., Kouts with a Funeral Service beginning at 12:00 PM. Burial will follow at St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery, Kouts. In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to St. Paul Lutheran Church, Kouts.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
11
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Kosanke Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
11
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Kosanke Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kosanke Funeral Home
105 East Indiana Avenue
Kouts, IN 46437
(219) 766-2224
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved