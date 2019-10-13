Clara "Dolly" Rosemary Gajda

MENTOR, OH/FORMERLY CROWN POINT, IN - Clara "Dolly" Rosemary Gajda, born May 4, 1925, age 94 of Mentor, OH, formerly of Crown Point, IN, passed away peacefully at 7:25 p.m., Sunday, October 6, 2019.

Survived by two daughters: Linda S. Pardo, Sherry L. (Dennis) Solara-Gilkey; three loving grandchildren: Jason D. (Karen) Soltis, Shannon L. (Trenton) Hillier, F. Gregory Kopfer; five great-grandchildren: Norah Rose, Olivia Pearl, Adeline Jolie, Trenton Amadeus Hillier, Meredith Ann Soltis; her many nieces and nephews; loving friends from the "Lantern of Madison", and all her lifelong friends. Preceded in death by her loving husband, John Gajda, an Army veteran who passed in 2000 at the age of 79; parents, Alfred and Anna Follow; sister, Eleanor Aubertin; brother, Alfred Follow, Jr. Clara "Dolly" grew up in Lake Station, IN and attended Edison High School. She was a dedicated member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Crown Point, IN.The family would like to express their thanks for everyone's love, support and prayers for our beloved mom, "Dolly." A special thanks to the Lantern of Madison and Hospice of the Western Reserve for their care, support, and guidance, especially in her final days. "Dolly" will be laid to rest beside her husband, John, at Calumet Park Cemetery's mausoleum in Merrillville, IN. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . Arrangements by PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE, Merrillville.

