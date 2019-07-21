Clarence "Whitey" Bouwman

LANSING, IL - Clarence "Whitey" Bouwman, 97, of Lansing, IL, passed away on Monday, July 15, 2019. He is survived by his two sons, John (Shelly) and Larry (Kathy) Bouwman; daughter-in-law, Jann (late Robert) Bouwman; eight adoring grandchildren, Arek (Lauren), Mike, Mark (Stacey), and Ryan (Amy) Bouwman, Marie Bajza, Kristen Bouwman, Lisa (Nick) Modrowski, and David (Brittney) Bouwman; ten great-grandchildren, and numerous additional nieces and nephews. Whitey was preceded in death by his loving wife, Jennette, his son Robert Bouwman, brothers John and George; sister, Jennie Bos, and special friend, Nathan Brown.

Friends are invited to visit with the family from 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER, 8941 Kleinman Road, Highland, IN 46322. A Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 AM on Monday, July 22, 2019, at First PCA Church, 3134 Ridge Road, Lansing, IL 60438. A Visitation will begin at 9:00 AM at the Church, immediately preceding the Service. Interment, Oak Ridge Cemetery, Lansing, IL.

Whitey was a devoted member of First Church PCA in Lansing for 90 years and was a very outgoing person, who loved the Lord with all his heart. He spent his time fishing and golfing with his sons, and enjoyed time with his family. Whitey found much joy in teasing his wonderful grandchildren.

For additional information, please contact HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER KONNIE KUIPER-KEVIUN NORDYKE by calling 219-838-0800 or visiting www.hillsidefhcares.com.