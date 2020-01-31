Clarence E. Fike

DOLTON, IL - Clarence E. Fike, age 100, late of Dolton, IL, passed away peacefully Wednesday, January 29, 2020. Loving husband of 63 years to the late Eleanor F. Fike, nee Wille. Devoted father of Barbara (Richard) Carlson, Douglas (Nancy) Fike, and Paul Fike. Proud grandfather of Gregory (Lisa) Fike, and Steven (Dona) Fike; great-grandfather of Braden, Rachel, Collin, Dylan, and Wrigley. Dear brother of Hazel Cogswell, Evelyn Smith, Phillip, Edward, James, and Charles Fike. Kind uncle of many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents Clarence and Margaret Fike.

Visitation Friday, January 31, 2020 from 3:00-8:00 p.m. at SMITS, DeYOUNG-VROEGH FUNERAL HOME, JAMES E. JANUSZ DIRECTOR, 649 E. 162nd St., (Rt.6/159th St.) South Holland, IL. Visitation also Saturday, February 1, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. directly at Christ Our Savior Catholic Church 880 E. 154th St., South Holland, IL, with Rev. Gosbert Rwezahura officiating. Interment Assumption Cemetery-Glenwood, IL. Clarence was an avid golfer who played in two senior leagues through his 97th birthday. He was a founding parishioner of St. Jude the Apostle Church, and a longtime active member of the St. Jude Holy Name Society. He worked for 40 years at Sears and Roebuck as a men's clothing department manager. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Christ Our Savior Church or the Macular Degeneration Assoc., appreciated.

