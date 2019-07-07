Clarence E. "Clancy" Lipp

VALPARAISO, IN - Clarence E. "Clancy" Lipp, 89, of Valparaiso passed away Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at home. He was born September 2, 1929 in Frankfort, IN to Harold and Lucy (Wattles) Lipp. Clancy made his career in U.S. Steel's Transportation Department until 1986 when he began his second career with CSI in Valparaiso where he retired in 2015. The trombone was a continual part of his life as he played in the Valparaiso Community Band, Rusty Pipes and a German band. Playing big band music and marches always brought a special joy to his brass talent.

On August 31, 1958 he married Lois J. Dixon who survives along with their children; Andrew (Barbara) Lipp, Michael (Mary) Lipp and Amy Dawson all of Valparaiso, sisters, Pearl Myers and Marilyn (Dorwin) Dick, grandchildren: Emily (Gared) Shaffer, Jennifer (Kyle) Douthett and Steven (Khyla Rose) Lipp and great-grandchildren, Emma, Adalyn, Dominic and Sydney.

A visitation will be held Tuesday from 12 noon – 2:00 p.m. at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, Valparaiso with funeral service beginning at 2:00p.m. and burial to follow at Angelcrest Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to a .