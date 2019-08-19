Clarence "Bud" Murdock, Jr.

VALPARAIS9O, IN - Clarence "Bud" Murdock, Jr., 82 of Valparaiso, passed away Saturday, August 3, 2019. On September 26, 1970, Bud married Pat Evans, who survives, along with children: Windy (Ken) Seelie, Rhonda (Rich) Heilman, Darla (Rod) Robinson, Brian Cacini, all of Valparaiso; 15 grandchildren; and 24 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Tracy Cacini.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019 from 2:00 to 5:00 PM with a service beginning at 4:00 PM at Living Hope Church, 1115 Calumet Ave., Valparaiso. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the VNA Hospice of NWI or the .

MOELLER FUNERAL HOME handling arrangements.