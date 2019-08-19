Clarence "Bud" Murdock Jr. (1970 - 2019)
Service Information
Moeller Funeral Home
104 Roosevelt Road
Valparaiso, IN
46383
(219)-462-0535
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Living Hope Church
1115 Calumet Ave.
Valparaiso, IN
Service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
4:00 PM
Living Hope Church
1115 Calumet Ave.
Valparaiso, IN
Obituary
Clarence "Bud" Murdock, Jr.

VALPARAIS9O, IN - Clarence "Bud" Murdock, Jr., 82 of Valparaiso, passed away Saturday, August 3, 2019. On September 26, 1970, Bud married Pat Evans, who survives, along with children: Windy (Ken) Seelie, Rhonda (Rich) Heilman, Darla (Rod) Robinson, Brian Cacini, all of Valparaiso; 15 grandchildren; and 24 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Tracy Cacini.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019 from 2:00 to 5:00 PM with a service beginning at 4:00 PM at Living Hope Church, 1115 Calumet Ave., Valparaiso. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the VNA Hospice of NWI or the .

MOELLER FUNERAL HOME handling arrangements.
Published in The Times on Aug. 19, 2019
