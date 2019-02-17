Clarence "Dutch" Schultz

HIGHLAND, IN - Clarence "Dutch" Schultz age 86, of Highland, IN, passed away Thursday, February 14, 2019. He is survived by his loving children, Ron Schultz, Kathy Neal, Debbie (Peter) Nau, Tina Sullivan; grandchildren, Ryan (Christie) Schultz, Eric (Betsy) Schultz, Todd (Gia) Schultz, Kristen (Ben) Hiskes, Shane (Jill) Neal, Brad Neal, Peter Nau, Travis (Lori Hoffmann) Nau, Michael (Sabrinna Ringquist) Nau, Ben Sullivan and Kelly Sullivan; great grandchildren, Luke, Ben, Maddie, Colton, Nathan, Chloe, Lexie and Aubrey. Clarence is preceded in death by his wife, Marjorie.

A visitation will be held on Monday, February 18, 2019 from 3:00 - 6:00 PM at the SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 14 Kennedy Ave., (corner of Main and Kennedy) Schererville, IN 46375 with a 6:00 PM Masonic Service. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the . Clarence was a proprietor of Dutch's Barber Shop. He was a member of the American Legion Post 485 and VFW. He was also a member of Garfield Masonic Lodge 569, Hammond York Rite, Scottish Rite Valley of South Bend and Orak Shrine. solanpruzinfuneralhome.com