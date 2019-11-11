Clarence Verbeek (1921 - 2019)
Smits Funeral Home
2121 Pleasant Springs Lane
Dyer, IN
46311
(219)-322-7300
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Smits Funeral Home
2121 Pleasant Springs Lane
Dyer, IN 46311
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Smits Funeral Home
2121 Pleasant Springs Lane
Dyer, IN 46311
Clarence Verbeek

MUNSTER, IN - Clarence "Klaas" Verbeek, age 98, of Munster, IN, formerly of Dyer, IN passed away peacefully Friday, November 8, 2019, surrounded by his children. Clarence was born in the Netherlands September 30, 1921 to John and Edith Verbeek. He immigrated to the United States in 1927. He was a Veteran of the United States Air Force. Loving husband of 72 years to the late Lois Verbeek, nee Boonstra. Loving father of Gordon (Cathy) Verbeek, Gwen (Duane) Recker, and the late Barbara Verbeek. Proud grandfather of 6; great-grandfather of 16. Dear brother of the late Joe (Marjorie) Verbeek, and the late Thelma (late Walter) Kowel. Kind uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Tuesday, November 12, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. at SMITS FUNERAL HOME 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane (Rt. 30 & Pleasant Springs Lane) Dyer, IN 46311. Interment Munster Christian Reformed Cemetery – Munster, IN.

Clarence worked at Graver Tank and Union Tank in East Chicago, IN, for over 40 years until his retirement. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to New Hope Church, Highland Christian School, Lansing Christian School, Illiana Christian High School or Hospice of the Calumet Region.

For further information please contact 219-322-7300 or visit our online guestbook and obituary at www.SMITSFH.com


Published in The Times on Nov. 11, 2019
bullet U.S. Air Force bullet World War II
Dyer, IN
