Clarice H. Fuss

LANSING, IL - Clarice H. Fuss, age 75 of Lansing, IL, passed away on Friday, October 11, 2019. She is survived by her daughter: Jennifer (Michael) Russell; brother: Donald (Marian) Adamczyk; sister: Barb (late Richard) Vileikis; and numerous nieces and nephews. Clarice was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 46 years: Frederick in 2013, and her parents: Thomas and Eugenia Adamczyk.

There will be a Prayer Service for Clarice on Friday, October 18, 2019 at 11:30 AM at the Schroeder-Lauer Funeral Home, 3227 Ridge Rd, Lansing, IL. Clarice will be laid to rest in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood, IL on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at 10:15 AM. She a member of the Lansing Junior Women's Club and the Park District Zoomers. www.schroederlauer.com