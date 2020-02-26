Carl A. Blackard

HUNTINGTON, IN - Carl A. Blackard age 75 of Huntington, formerly of Griffith passed away on Saturday February 22, 2020.

He is survived by his sons: Carl (Christine) Blackard, Michael (Tabitha) Blackard, and Steven (Katie) Blackard; grandchildren: Brooke, Emma, Abigail, Carl, Henry, Oliver, and his sister Shirley (Lonnie) Jones.

Carl was preceded in death by his parents Bert and Pearl Blackard and his wife of 49 years Bobbi.

Friends may meet with the family on Thursday February 27, 2020 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at WHITE FUNERAL HOME located at 921 W. Glen Park Ave. (45th Ave) in Griffith, IN.

Carl was the former owner of Carl's Autobody in Highland, IN. He was a member of the National Buick Club, The Highland Elks Club, and a Tech Advisory Board Member for The Riviera Owners Association. From the age of 15 until two weeks ago when he was in the middle of replacing the interior of his 69 Riviera, transforming twisted and rusted metal into things of beauty was his passion and he was very good at it. He was happiest in his garage or winning another trophy at a car show.

