Claude J. Barkowski

BURNHAM, IL - Claude J. Barkowski, age 91 of Burnham, IL, passed away on Thursday, October 10, 2019. He is survived by his beloved wife of 64 years, Florence M. (nee Schultz) Barkowski; daughter, Mary Cramer (nee Barkowski); son, Brian Barkowski; and daughter-in-law, Debbie (late Steve) Barkowski. Also surviving are four grandchildren: Jason (Emily) Barkowski, Nicholas (Laken) Barkowski, Brandon (Stephanie) Caruso, and Breanna Cramer; and six great grandchildren: Jordan, Parker, and Deacon Barkowski, Noah, Charlie, and Jemma Caruso. Mr. Barkowski was preceded in death by his daughter, Susan M. Barkowski, and son, Steven J. Barkowski.

Friends are invited to visit with Mr. Barkowski's family on Tuesday, October 15 from 3:00 – 8:00 PM at the Schroeder-Lauer Funeral Home, 3227 Ridge Rd., Lansing, IL. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday at 7:30 PM with Deacon Jim Renwick officiating. Mr. Barkowski will be laid to rest in Holy Cross Cemetery in a private interment service. A member of the Greatest Generation, Mr. Barkowski honorably served our country in the United States Navy. He worked as a steelworker. www.schroederlauer.com