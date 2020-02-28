Claude Tyler Wilson

VALPARAISO, IN - Claude Tyler Wilson, 71 of Valparaiso, passed away Thursday, February 27, 2020, after a hard fought battle with lung cancer. He was born August 11, 1948 in Gadsden, AL to Coy and Willie A. (Phillips) Wilson. Claude graduated from Gadsden High School and was a Veteran of the U.S. Army. He retired as a machinist, working for 46 years at McGill Manufacturing. Claude was an avid fisherman, who would even kiss his Mercury fishing motor, and a member of the Indiana Bass Club. He enjoyed restoring cars and motorcycles and was an all-around handyman. Claude enjoyed life to its fullest and loved doing so with the company of his family and friends.

On February 14, 2000, Claude married Julayne "Juli" Maanum who survives along with his daughters, Kathy (Eric) Wisley and Rhonda Crum; step-son, Cale Wallen; grandchildren, Brayden, Gavin, and Owen Wisley, and Matthew, Gabe, and Grace Wallen; his best bud and nephew, Mack Beul; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Phillip; sisters, Janie and Patsy; and grand-nephew, Mitchell Beul.

Visitation will be Monday, March 2, 2020 from 11:00 AM-1:00 PM at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso with a Funeral Service beginning at 1:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to Dunes Hospice.