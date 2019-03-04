Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Claudette Jean Fanno.

Claudette Jean Fanno

SCHERERVILLE, IN - Claudette J. Fanno age 82, peacefully passed away on Friday, March 1, 2019. She is survived by her children: David Fanno, Dana (Gary) Fanno-Kaszynski and Thomas (Vicky) Fanno; grandchildren: Catherine Fanno and Tyler Fanno. Preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Hubert Fanno.

Claudette was born March 14, 1936 in Hammond, IN to the late Claude and Florence Moody and was a graduate of Hammond High School. On April 28, 1956 she married the love of her life, Hubert Fanno and together they raised three children. Claudette was a lifetime member of Trinity Lutheran Church where she was baptized on January 23, 1938 and continued to be an active member until her passing. Claudette retired from Maria's Hallmark with 35 years of service.

Claudette was a loving daughter, wife, mother, grandmother and friend and will truly be missed by all whose lives she touched.

Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at 10:00 AM DIRECTLY at Trinity Lutheran Church (7227 Hohman Avenue Hammond, IN) with Rev. Patrick Gumz officiating. Interment to follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens, Crown Point, IN. Friends are invited to meet with the family from 9:00 AM until time of service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, Hammond, IN. Online condolences may be left at chapellawnfunerals.com