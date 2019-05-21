Claudia Carr (nee Kasza)

EAST CHICAGO, IN - Claudia Carr (nee Kasza), age 80 of East Chicago, IN passed away Sunday, May 19, 2019 at home. She is survived by three children: Richard (Dana) Carr, Christy (Peter) Pajdzik and Thomas Carr; five grandchildren: James Pajdzik, Christopher (fiancée Lucy Garcia) Pajdzik, Michael Pajdzik, Derek Carr and Ana Fejes-Carr; brother, Thomas (Janise) Kasza; sister, Marcia (Dan) Fabian; sister in-law, Kathy (late David) Kasza; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Preceded in death by her husband, Mathew "Buddy" Carr (2001); parents, Matt and Marge Kasza; brother, David Kasza.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, May 23, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the FIFE FUNERAL HOME, 4201 Indianapolis Blvd., East Chicago, IN with Deacon Ray Helfen officiating. Private cremation to follow. Visitation at the FIFE FUNERAL HOME will be from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 22, 2019.

Claudia worked in the Insurance Industry for several years and retired from the City of East Chicago. She was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother and she will be dearly missed. In lieu of flowers donations to the would be appreciated. To share an online condolence, logon to

