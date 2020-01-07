Claudia Jean Govert

ST. JOHN, IN - Claudia Jean Govert, 76, of St. John, died January 3, 2020 . She was born in Griffith, IN on April 11, 1943. Claudia taught for forty years, the first four years in Fort Wayne, completing her career at Maywood School in Hammond, IN. In retirement her primary volunteer activity was Sojourner Truth House in Gary whose mission was her passion.

Claudia is survived by her sisters, Sr Mary Evelyn Govert of Fort Wayne, IN, Adele Govert (Dean Morgan) of Port Ludlow, WA, and Kathy Schmidt of Oak Forest, IL, nephews Keith Serage of Seattle, WA, Timothy Schmidt (Daiva) of Lexington, MA, and Joseph (Kristin) Schmidt of Oak Park, IL and niece Sara (Dan) Sweeney of Tinley Park, IL, three great-nephews and two great-nieces. She was preceded in death by her parents Raymond and Helen (Liesenfelt) Govert, brothers Mark and Henry, sister Lea, sister-in-law Rebecca Govert and brother-in-law Donald Schmidt.

A Memorial Visitation and Mass will be held Thursday, January 9, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until time of Mass at 11:00 a.m. DIRECTLY at Holy Spirit Church 7667 109th Ave, Crown Point, IN (Winfield). Interment private. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Sojourner Truth House, 410 W. 13th Ave, Gary, IN, 46407.

