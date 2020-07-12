Claudia Joan Abraham

HEBRON, IN - Claudia Joan Abraham, 75, of Hebron passed away Friday, July 10, 2020. She was born October 28, 1944 to Evert and Florence (Van Dree) Van Kuiken, attended Mount Carmel High School in Kentucky, trained as a nurse at Roseland Community Hospital and received a B.A. from Kentucky Mountain Bible College, then a B.S. from Travecca College in Anthropology and Missions. Claudia served as a missionary nurse in Africa from 1969 - 85, the last five of those years at the American Embassy in Burundi. Upon her return to the U.S. she practiced at the VNA and St. Anthony's Hospital in Crown Point before finishing her career at the Adam Benjamin Veterans Clinic from 1988 - 2000. Claudia was a dedicated member of Southlake Church of the Nazarene.

On August 14, 1992 she married David Abraham who survives along with their children: Corey Abraham (fiance, Kaytie Zaharias), Bryan, Benjamin and Caitla Abraham, Miriam "Mimi" (Daniel) Tuchmann, Aaron (Sarah) Abraham, Anna (David) Gassaway and Joel (Kim) Abraham; her brother, Rev. Jerry (Margaret) Van Kuiken; grandchildren: Alexander, Gracie, Emma, Joshua, Skylan, Selena, Joshua, Blake, Clayton, Adalyn and Elliana; great-grandchildren: Jasper and Solstace and seven foster children that shared her home over the years. She was preceded in death by her parents and sisters, Jean Brower and Marilyn Van Kuiken.

A visitation will be held Sunday from 2:00 - 5:00 p.m. at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, Valparaiso. The funeral service will begin at 10:00 a.m. Monday at Southlake Church of the Nazarene, Merrillville. A committal service will take place on Tuesday, 10:00 a.m. at Graceland Cemetery, Valparaiso. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to United Mitochondrion Disease Foundation in honor of River or to Southlake Church of the Nazarene.