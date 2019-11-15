Claudio A. Gonzalez Sr.

Service Information
Oleska-Pastrick Funeral Home Inc
3934 Elm St
East Chicago, IN
46312
(219)-398-0938
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Patrick Church
3802 Grand Blvd
East Chicago, IN
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Patrick Church
3802 Grand Blvd
East Chicago, IN
Obituary
Claudio A. Gonzalez, Sr.

EAST CHICAGO, IN - Claudio A. Gonzalez, Sr., age 87 of East Chicago passed away November 12, 2019 at his residence. Survived by his three children: Claudio A. Gonzalez, Jr., Yolanda Gonzalez & Ruth (Norm) Jacobs; grandchildren: Adrian, Adam, Crystal (Mike), Samantha and Emma; great grandchildren: Issak, Issabella and Gustavo; many siblings, in-laws, nieces, nephews, family and friends. Preceded in passing by his wife Lupe; granddaughter, Christina; sisters: Alicia and Olivia and brother, John.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, November 18, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at St. Patrick Church, 3802 Grand Blvd., East Chicago, IN. with Father Pat Gaza officiating.At Rest, St. John Cemetery, Hammond, IN. Friends may visit with the family at the church from 10:30 a.m. until time of mass at Noon.

Mr. Gonzalez was loving husband, father and grandfather and was always so proud of all his children and grandchildren. He was a longtime resident of East Chicago and retired from Inland Steel Co. with over 30 years of service. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.oleskapastrickfh.com.
Published in The Times on Nov. 15, 2019
