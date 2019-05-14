Clayton Gaudry

CROWN POINT, IN - Clayton Gaudry, age 17, of Crown Point, IN, formerly of Bourbonnais, IL passed away on Saturday, May 11, 2019. Clayton is survived by his parents: Tony and Jessica Gaudry; brother: Ethan Gaudry; and sister: Lauryn Gaudry; grandparents: Randy and Sherry Regnier; Julie and Scott Hill; and Scott MacDonald; aunts and uncles: Elisha and Bryan Jurewicz, Ken Gaudry, Dale MacDonald, Brendan Uhlir and Jacob Regnier; and many cousins whom he loved dearly. Clayton was preceded in death by his grandmother: Becky Rocha.

Clayton was a junior at Crown Point High School and an honor student. He was proud of the computer he built by himself, enjoyed working on his car, riding his dirt bike and motorcycle, fishing and hunting. Clayton loved helping others, adored his family and friends; especially his cousins, who were like his siblings. He was the most selfless person who gave so much to everyone.

Friends may visit with the family on Thursday, May 16, 2019, at Living Stones Church, 909 Pratt Street, Crown Point IN 46307 from 2:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Funeral Services will be at the Church on Friday, May 17, 2019 at 10:00 AM with Pastor Ron Johnson, Jr. officiating. Interment to follow at the City of Crown Point Historic Maplewood Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to Clayton's family.

