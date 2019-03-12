Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Clayton Hoevet.

Clayton Hoevet

CROWN POINT, IN - Clayton Hoevet, age 86, of Crown Point, passed away at his home on Friday, March 8, 2019.

Clayton is survived by his wife: Dorothy of 63 years; children: Edward (Michele) Hoevet of Houston, TX, Susan Hoevet of Crown Point; daughter-in-law: Jo Hoevet of Ann Arbor, MI; and two grandchildren: Katie (Caleb) Kerr and Malory Hoevet.

Clayton was preceded in death by his son: Michael Hoevet; granddaughter: Carrie Chavers; parents: Edward and Bernice Hoevet; brother: LeMar Hoevet and two sisters: Jean Jacques and Harriet Bennett. Clayton was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church. He served in the Korean War and is an Air Force Veteran. Clayton retired from NIPSCO after 37 years and was a member of the American Legion Post 20.

There will be no services, cremation arrangements have been entrusted to GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE - CROWN POINT. SignClayton's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com (219) 663-2500.