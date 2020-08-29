Clifford Lee Barrett

HAMMOND, IN - Clifford Barrett was called home to heaven on August 27, 2020. He was born in East Chicago, IN in 1930 and resided most of his life in Hammond. He was a loving husband of his cherished wife Elaine of 64 years; a generous, devoted father to Marcia (Myron) Hansen, Dan (Dana) Barrett, and Alice (John) Simmons. He is also survived by grandchildren: Danny Barrett, Chris ( Bridget) Barrett, Brad Simmons, Lance (Laura) Simmons and by numerous great grandchildren. He cared deeply for his sister Dorothy Barrett who also survives. He was fond of the John Pollalis family, and he cherished the many years of friendship shared with his life-long friend, Dean Seehausen, He was preceded in death by his parents, Benjamin and Edna Barrett. Cliff was a faithful active member of Concordia Lutheran Church, serving as treasurer and many years as Elder.

Cliff served proudly in the Korean War as a member of the US Marine Corps. He retired from Arecelor Mittel, and fondly remembered his many fellow workers from his early days in the wire shop through the days of constructing and working in the 80-inch hot strip. Cliff was fond of having camped in and visited all 50 states. He also enjoyed trips to Ecuador, Japan, and UAE, and numerous Islands.

The children remember him as kind and gentle and a good leader who helped them "think outside the box," such as when you need a match to light a fire and you have none, figure out another way to start the fire. He set a great example of a responsible person and he expected us to follow his lead. He also was respectful of his parents, especially after his father's untimely death, assisting and caring for his mother and sister.

Services will be private, and remembrance memorials may be given to Concordia Lutheran Church, Hospice of the Calumet Area, or the charity of your choice. For additional details please contact BOCKEN FUNERAL HOME, 7042 Kennedy Avenue, Hammond at (219)844-1600 or visit us at www.bockenfunerals.com.