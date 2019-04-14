Clifford "Brad" Spaulding

VALPARAISO, IN - Clifford "Brad" Spaulding, 58 of Valparaiso, passed away surrounded by family at Porter Regional Hospital, Friday, April 12, 2019. He was born on June 30, 1960 in Logansport. Brad retired after over 25 years of teaching, mainly within special education, and was currently working at Midwest Center for Youth and Family in Kouts. He was a member of Open Door Fellowship, Kouts. Brad had a knack for making people feel like they mattered. Whether it was as a loving father and husband, as a teacher, as a coach, as a friend, or as PCC basketball's most devoted fan- Brad's kind and gentle nature was unmatched. Those who knew Brad best would describe him as selfless, joyful, humble, and loyal. His appreciation for "fun, food, and fellowship" (for which he always thanked God in his prayer before meals) was evident in the life he led, the way he loved, and the legacy he left. Big Brad was a genuinely good man and he will surely be missed every day.

On July 14, 1984 in Berne, IN, Brad married Valerie (Balsiger) Spaulding who survives along with their children, Cari and Eric Spaulding; parents, Rita (Bob) Kuester and James (June) Spaulding; brother, Doug (Barb) Spaulding; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his nephew, Bob Spaulding.

Visitation will be Thursday, April 18, 2019 from 3:00-7:00 PM CST at Open Door Fellowship 636 S. Baums Bridge Rd., Kouts with a Funeral Service on Friday April 19th at 10:30 AM CST. In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to Open Door Fellowship for Missions and Benevolence or Gideon's International. Kosanke Funeral Home handling arrangements.