Deacon Climel Chandler

EAST CHICAGO, IN - Deacon Climel Chandler age 77 of East Chicago, passed away November 3, 2019.

After graduating high school, he was employed by Inland Steel Corporation. He later went into the military and served in the United States Army.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his loving and devoted wife, Sandra Chandler one daughter Dikeya (Terrance) Shelby, IN; two sons Pastor Edward (Yalonda) Sims, Shaun Sims; two sisters Alvernia (Tommie) Walker, Willie Dee Addison; one brother Lee Henry (Irene) Chandler and his nephew/brother Elder Eddie Lee (Phyllis) Chandler; eight grandchildren; one great grand child, and host of nieces, nephews relatives and friends.

Wake Saturday November 9, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Funeral at 11:00 a.m. All services at Open Door Church Of God Refuge, 2134 W. 5th Ave., Gary, IN.