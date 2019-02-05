Clinton "Clint" Oral Ferner

CROWN POINT, IN - Ferner, age 91 of Crown Point, passed away peacefully on February 2, 2019. He is survived by his devoted wife, Maureen (Rene) of 57 years and his loving son, David (Maryann) of Mattawan, MI; nine grandchildren, two step-grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. Clint was preceded in death by his beloved daughter, Elizabeth Kay Callahan; his parents, Oral and Viola Ferner and sister, Aileen Ernst. Known as the "Railroad Man" (Duluth, MN Budgeteer, 1-12-97), Clint was born November 23, 1927 in the railroad station at Oostburg, WI, where his father was a telegrapher and station agent and where his family had living quarters. Raised in Green Bay and following high school graduation in 1945, his first railroad job was a fruit inspector for the Green Bay Western. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 1951, and was employed by the Elgin, Joliet and Eastern Railway in Gary as a yardman and brakeman. During the next 27 years, he held many supervisory positions until 1978 when he was made General Superintendent. In 1981, he was named General Manager of the Duluth, Missabe and Iron Range Railway in Duluth, MN until his retirement on June 30, 1993.

Following his marriage in 1961, he and his family lived in Munster, IN for 20 years where he served on the Munster Planning Commission and the Munster, IN Board of Zoning Appeals. Clint was a charter member of Westminster Presbyterian Church and served as an Elder. While in Duluth, he served on the Boards of Directors of DM-IR, the Marshall School, Lake Superior Museum of Transportation, St. Luke's Hospital, St. Luke's Foundation, the Beck Foundation, Northeastern MN Development Assn. and the United Way of Greater Duluth. He was a member of the Lake Superior Transportation Club and Missabe RR Historical Society. Clint was a member of the Washington Lodge 21, F-AM in Green Bay, WI, AAD Temple Shrine in Duluth and the Scottish Rite Valley of Duluth, Duluth Court 55, Jesters and the Southlake County Shrine Club in Crown Point.

In accordance with wishes, there will be no visitation. Following Cremation, Clint will be buried at a private family graveside service in Elmhurst Cemetery, in Joliet, IL at a later date. Donations in Clint's honor may be made to the Lake Superior Museum of Transportation, Duluth, MN and , www.burnsfuneral.com.