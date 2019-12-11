Clyde D. Hewlett

MUNSTER, IN - Clyde D. Hewlett, age 86, of Munster, passed away Monday, December 9, 2019. Loving husband of Shirley Hewlett (nee Miller). Devoted father of Douglas Hewlett, Michael (Veronica) Hewlett, Denise (Michael) Gibson, and Margaret (Jeffrey) Halton. Step-father of Steve Myers. Proud grandfather of Daniel Hewlett, Rick (Lisa) Runge, Michael (Carrie) Hall, April (Matthew) Fritz, Rachel (Chad) Kueterman, Rebecca (Jason) Phipps, Kaley Gibson, and Hannah Barton. Step-grandfather of Karlie Rigney, Samantha Myers, Heather Myers and AJ Myers. Great-grandfather of numerous great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by beloved son Paul Hewlett, parents Clinton and Catherine Hewlett, brothers Harry Hewlett and William Hewlett, and his sisters Wanda Baize, Betty Vaughn, and Joanne Tippy.

Visitation Thursday, December 12, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 7:00 p.m. at SMITS FUNERAL HOME, 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane, Dyer, IN.

For further information, please contact SMITS FUNERAL HOMEat 219-322-7300 or visit our online guestbook and obituary at www.SMITSFH.com.