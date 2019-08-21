Clyde Harrison Zeek

LONG BEACH, IN - Clyde Harrison Zeek passed away on Monday, August 19, 2019 surrounded by his family.

Clyde was born in Burnettsville, IN to Ellen and Clyde Henry Zeek on February 11, 1934. Clyde was a 1952 graduate of Flora High School. He enlisted in the United States Army and served in the 3rd Armored Division stationed in Germany in 1953-1955. Clyde graduated from Manchester College in 1958 and went on to earn a master's degree from Indiana University and an Ed. S. from Purdue University.

Clyde leaves his loving wife of 64 years, Margaret. Family members include three daughters: Sharon (John) Scott, Barbara Henry, and Kimberly (Bart) McPhearson. Clyde is also survived by seven grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren, three sisters, Marjorie Peterson, Pat (Gary) Wilson, and Carolyn (Bob) Mundell. Clyde was preceded in death by his beloved son, Joseph Clyde, his sister, Bess, his parents and step-father Emmett Ginn.

Clyde was an educator for 40 years. He began his career at Crown Point High School as a social studies teacher in 1958. He became a guidance counselor and then Dean of Students at CPHS. Clyde then served as principal of Taft Junior High in Crown Point. In 1972, Clyde became the superintendent of Pioneer Regional School Corporation. Clyde began serving as superintendent of Tipton Community Schools in 1975. In 1982, he became the superintendent of Kankakee Valley School Corporation. In 1984, he moved to his final home and began serving as superintendent of Michigan City Schools.

Clyde was very active in all the communities in which he lived. He was a 60 year member of the American Legion. Clyde has donated 28 gallons of blood to the American Red Cross. He served as the Lt. Governor of District One of Kiwanis International. Clyde also served as commodore of the Michigan City Yacht Club. He is a past member of Rotary and Jaycees.

In "retirement", Clyde was the Michigan City Director of Urban Development, served on the MCSC school board and was Michigan City Harbor Master. He most enjoyed helping his Long Beach neighbors with home and landscaping projects. Clyde could fix nearly anything including restoring his 1949 Ford. He enjoyed many years of fishing and boating on Lake Michigan with family and friends. He enjoyed watching the Bears and the Cubs.

Clyde's family and faith were the foundations of his life. He was an active member of the First United Methodist Church in Michigan City. Clyde and Margaret enjoyed spending winters in Sarasota, FL where they attended the Presbyterian Church of the Covenant. His family fondly remembers family vacations, Zeek family Christmases, and summer gatherings with their loving father and grandfather. Mostly remembered for his positive outlook and encouraging words, Clyde never met a stranger, and would go out of his way to help those in need.

Those wishing to pay their respects are invited to GEISEN-CARLISLE FUNERAL HOME, 613 Washington St., Michigan City, IN on Thursday, August 22, 2019 from 4:00 to 8:00 PM.

Funeral Service will be held on Friday, August 23, 2019 10:00 AM at First United Methodist Church located at 121 E. 7th St. Michigan City, IN with Pastor Nancy Nichols officiating.

Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery in Michigan City, IN.

Expressions of sympathy in memory of Clyde may be given to the First United Methodist Church of Michigan City or Michigan City High School Students/Principal Fund.

