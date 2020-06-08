Cole James Pratscher

CROWN POINT, IN - Cole James Pratscher, age 18, of Crown Point, passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020. Beloved son of James (Susan) Pratscher and Sarah (Step Dan) Brown Pratscher. Brother of Sophie Pratscher. Loving grandson of Gladys (late Emil) Pratscher, Glenn (late Clare) Brown, and the late Toni (late Cary) Frenzel. He was loved by his many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Cole was a high school senior at Lake Central High School.

Visitation Sunday, June 7, 2020 from 2:00 – 8:00 p.m. p.m. at SMITS FUNERAL HOME, 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane, Dyer, IN. A private funeral service will be held Monday, June 8, 2020 at the funeral home. Private interment. Memorial contributions may be given to the Pratscher family in memory of Cole.

For further information, please contact 219-322-7300 or visit our online guestbook and obituary at www.SMITSFH.com.