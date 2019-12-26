Cole Viers (1950 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "Linda & Chelsea - You are in our thoughts and prayers. I..."
    - Sheryl Schoedel
  • "Linda and Chelsea, our deepest condolences to you on your..."
    - Patti & Tony Metalonis
  • "so sorry for your loss linda, it's especially hard on a..."
    - sharon petronis
  • "So sorry to hear about Cole! Peace be with his family. The..."
    - Robert Lamphier
  • "Saddened and surprised to hear of Coles passing. I was a..."
    - Jim Bare
Service Information
Geisen Funeral, Cremation & Reception Centre - Crown Point
606 E. 113th Ave.
Crown Point, IN
46307
(219)-663-2500
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Geisen Funeral, Cremation & Reception Centre - Crown Point
606 E. 113th Ave.
Crown Point, IN 46307
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
9:30 AM
Geisen Funeral, Cremation & Reception Centre - Crown Point
606 E. 113th Ave.
Crown Point, IN 46307
Obituary
Cole Viers

CROWN POINT, IN - Cole Viers, age 69, of Crown Point, passed away on Tuesday, December 24, 2019.

Cole is survived by his wife: Linda of 38 years; daughter: Chelsea Viers (Taylor Baran); brother: Craig Viers; sister: Coleen Viers; step-brothers: Herb (Kelly) Steuer and Jim (Nancy) Steuer; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents: Donald and Lorraine Viers; step-father: Arnold "Dutch" Steuer; and Tom Steuer and Tami Klein.

Cole taught for the Crown Point School Corporation for over 40 years. He loved hunting, fishing at Fancher Lake and was an avid reader.

Visitation will be held on Friday, December 27, 2019 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE at 9:30 AM. Interment to follow at Maplewood Memorial Cemetery in Crown Point, IN.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to: The Crown Point Community Foundation.

To view and/or sign Cole's guestbook please visit www.GeisenFuneralHome.com. 219-663-2500.


Published in The Times on Dec. 26, 2019
